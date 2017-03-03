Delphi investigators grateful for community outreach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DELPHI, Ind-- Investigators in Delphi say tips related to the murders of Liberty German and Abigail Williams have continued to pour in.

According to Sargent Tony Slocum of the Indiana State Police, the tip count is currently hovering “around 10,000." Slocum says in the past week an average of roughly 400 to 500 tips have been called or emailed in. so far, none of those tips has yielded an arrest; nevertheless Slocum says each tip brings investigators closer to solving the case.

“Any time we can cross somebody off the list as a suspect we get closer, that means we’re narrowing down and getting more laser focused so to speak,” Slocum said.

On top of the tips, Slocum says reward money for information leading to an arrest and conviction has also continued to grow. As of Friday morning, the total had reached a little more than $218,000.

Slocum credit the growing total to the “incredible support” investigators have received by community members across Indiana.

“Times are tough, and some people have donated a significant amount and it’s astounding to me and I’m humbled,” he said.

Slocum says that the community support has extended beyond money. Whether its offers to hand out flyers, banners featuring hand written notes, or the constant flow of homemade food, he says the community has been relentless in their support. It’s that support that he says helps drive the team of investigators forward.

“I believe the human spirit just refuses to be stepped down by people who want to do evil in our community. As a law enforcement officer I know there’s more good in humanity than bad. This community just continues to show that, that they’re going to help you do what you have to do so we all can get back to enjoying life so to speak,” he said.