Colts will hold training camp at 56th Street complex

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts are staying home for training camp.

Breaking from a three-decade tradition and getting in step with so many other NFL teams, the Colts will hold training camp at its Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center on West 56th Street.

The vast majority of practices are closed to the public, but the team will hold two workouts at yet-to-be-determined off-site locations that will be open to fans. The team’s West 56th Street complex obviously offers sufficient practice accommodations, but lacks parking and seating space for fans.

Since relocating to Indianapolis from Baltimore in 1984, the Colts have trained at Anderson University (on two occasions) and Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology in Terre Haute. They opted out of their contract with Anderson earlier this year and had been close to an agreement with DePauw University in Greencastle before deciding to remain in Indy.

The decision to stay in Indy, according to owner Jim Irsay, might be short-lived.

“The dynamics of NFL training camps have changed through the years, and more teams are staying at home,’’ Irsay said in a team release. “Last summer, with weather being a factor, we practiced only 11 times in Anderson. While our camp plans beyond 2017 are uncertain, staying home this summer should help us with future determinations.’”

While teams routinely trained at small colleges in the past, more and more have moved their summer workouts to their headquarters. Roughly half of the 32 teams train at home.

The Colts trained at Anderson University from 1984-98 before moving to Terre Haute from 1999-2009. They returned to Anderson for the past seven summers.

Dates for this year’s camp have yet to be determined, but players generally report in late July.