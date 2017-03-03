× Colts lose coin toss, get 15th overall pick in NFL draft

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The flip of a coin produced a minor retreat for the Indianapolis Colts in the April 27-29 draft.

The team lost a coin toss with the Minnesota Vikings Friday, giving it the 15th overall pick in draft. The Colts and Vikings are in a dead heat in the drafting process – identical 8-8 records and strength of schedule – and that required a coin flip to break the tie.

The Vikings had traded their first-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles, who now hold the 14th overall pick.

The coin toss also impacted the order in subsequent rounds, as does the presence of the Baltimore Ravens, a third team that finished last season with an 8-8 record. In rounds 2-7, the Colts, Vikings and Ravens will alternate in the draft order.

The Colts hold seven picks in the seven-round process. They were awarded a compensatory pick in round 4 (No. 144 overall), and traded their seventh-round pick to Cleveland in 2015 for defensive lineman Billy Winn.

This story will be updated.