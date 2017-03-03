× Avon man one of alleged masterminds in multi-million dollar drug ring, federal prosecutors say

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Federal prosecutors say an Avon man was one of the masterminds of a multi-state drug trafficking organization that brought cocaine and meth into central Indiana.

The operation netted millions of dollars in cash, according to U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler. The federal indictment alleges that Rafael Rojas-Reyes, 34, Avon, and Hector Saul Castro-Aguirre, 38, Nogales, Mexico, masterminded the organization, which brought drugs to central Indiana and other U.S. states.

From July 2015 through September 2016, Castro-Aguire acquired cocaine and methamphetamine from Mexico to redistribute it in the U.S., prosecutors said. Some shipments went to Rojas-Reyes in Avon, Ind., while others went to cities in Arizona, New York and Pennsylvania.

Once the drugs arrived in Avon, Rojas-Reyes gave them to mid-level dealers, who then sold the drugs.

“Large-scale drug trafficking dealing brings violence and disrupts the tranquility of our neighborhoods,” said Minkler. “Those who chose to spread illegal drugs and the addictions that follow, will be held accountable and experience the wrath of federal prosecution.”

More than a dozen people are defendants in the case:

Rafael Rojas-Reyes, 34

Oscar Macias, 22

Merath Mora-Chavez, 32

Francisco Toledo-Santos, aka Chiapas, 29

Roberto S. Macias, 42

Hector Saul Castro-Aguirre, aka Chapo, aka Chapito, 38

Elvia Barrios-Moreno, 50

Aldo Machado-Castro, 40

John Ramirez-Prado, 34

Rafael Lnu, aka Flaco

Yesenia Andrade-Guillen, 38

Jesus Lopez-Acosta, aka Jessie

Julio Cesar Cebrero-Alvarez, 34

Jose Manuel Carrillo-Tremillo, aka Meche, 50

Cristian Garcia, 25

Melvin Peralta, aka Leonardo, 27

Federal prosecutors said the defendants face decades in prison if convicted.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigation, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Carmel Police Department and Indianapolis Metropolitan Drug Task Force were all involved in the investigation.