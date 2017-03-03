× Aunt of severely malnourished Anderson teen girl found guilty on all counts

MADISON COUNTY – The aunt of a malnourished Anderson teen was found guilty in a severe neglect case that dates back to 2014.

Crystal Sells was found guilty of three counts neglect of a dependent and 3 counts neglect of dependent resulting in serious bodily injury by a jury on Friday.

Sells was arrested in January 2015 in a case in involving a mentally disabled 15-year-old girl who weighed less than 40 pounds when police found her. The girl was essentially locked away from the world, according to investigators.

Crystal Sells is being taken into custody after a jury found her guilty on 3 counts of neglect of a dependent & 3 counts of neglect w/injury pic.twitter.com/8uX05QzvPf — Shannon Houser (@Shannon_Houser) March 3, 2017

Steve Sells and his wife Joetta Sells–the victim’s grandfather and grandmother—were the first two charged in the case. Crystal is Steve’s daughter and the victim’s aunt.

Court documents show Steve was awarded custody of the girl in 2009. Records show Steve appeared in court on November 6, 2014 in regards to child support issues involving the teen.

When police arrived, they said the girl was so thin that bones were protruding from her skin. She was flown to Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital because of her condition.

Steve told police he was the victim’s legal guardian because his daughter had abandoned her. He said she had a chromosome problem in her brain that caused her to have health problems and said she’d fallen a few days prior, causing her condition to worsen, court documents said.

“There were clearly times over the course of the four years where she was involved in the batteries, she was involved in the criminal confinement and she clearly could have gotten help for this young girl if she chose to and did not,” said Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings.