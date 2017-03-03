× Alleged Fort Wayne gang members indicted on federal racketeering charges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Two Bloomington men and two Fort Wayne men were indicted on federal charges accusing them of attempted murder and other gang-related crimes.

David Capp, U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Indiana, announced the 18-count indictment Thursday against 22-year-old Demetri D. Beachem and 24-year-old William D. Beamon, both from Fort Wayne, and 25-year-old Kyombe D. Bolden and 24-year-old Ronnie D. Burrus, both of Bloomington.

According to the indictment, the men were part of the “2500” street gang based in Fort Wayne and the associated “Grit Gang” in Bloomington.

Federal prosecutors said the “2500” gang originated in the 2500 block of Caroline Street in Ft. Wayne. The group is linked to several acts of violence, including murder, attempted murder and drug trafficking.

The gang members are accusing of trying to kill three people, including two from a rival gang in Fort Wayne in October 2014.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Safe Streets Task Force conducted the multi-agency investigation. The group includes the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Allen County Police Department, the Fort Wayne Police Department, and the Indiana State Police. Bloomington police also assisted in the investigation.