Adult, child killed in near south side fire

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Late Friday night, the Indianapolis Fire Department responded to fire on the near south side.

Crews responded to the 700 block of East Terrace Avenue around 11 p.m.

IFD located three victims: one adult and two children. The adult and one of the children were pronounced dead on scene, and the other child was transported to Riley Hospital.

The child’s condition is unknown.

Authorities say two neighbors tried to make entry into the home.

The start of the fire is unknown, and the investigation is ongoing.