Adorable photos show students reading to senior center residents for Read Across America Day

CARMEL, Ind. – A group of Kindergarten students celebrated Read Across America Day by reading to residents at a local senior living center.

When Primrose School at Bridgewater opened in 2009, they started an “Adopt-A-Grandparent” program which is designed to provide an opportunity for children to share meaningful experiences with seniors.

The students visit the Magnolia Springs Bridgewater senior center several times a year to host activities and engage with the residents.

This week, they practiced their reading skills outside of the classroom and took time to read to their “adopted grandparents.” The students aren’t assigned a specific “grandparent,” and they visit with many different residents from unique backgrounds.

Both the students and “grandparents” really enjoyed the reading practice.