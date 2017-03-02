Audio recording of man’s voice, suspect’s picture released in murder of Delphi teens

Winter makes a brief return with snow tonight, but we warm back up this weekend

Posted 6:02 am, March 2, 2017, by , Updated at 06:11AM, March 2, 2017
Colder air has returned to central Indiana. High temperatures will stay in the low 40s today with more clouds than sun. The breeze will remain brisk from the northwest at 10-20mph which will make it feel like its around freezing all afternoon.

Northern Indiana will have a chance to see a couple of rain drops this afternoon, but overall more dry time than wet is expected. TONIGHT, around midnight a few snow showers will be possible.  The I-70 corridor and south could see a dusting to 1/2″ of snow overnight.

Friday will be the coldest day of the week, not making it out of the 30s, but we do warm things back up this weekend!

Saturday will feature more clouds than sun. More sun is expected on Sunday along with temperatures in the 60s.

Early next week we turn unsettled again with rain and storm chances Monday through Wednesday.

