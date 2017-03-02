Audio recording of man’s voice, suspect’s picture released in murder of Delphi teens

VP Pence to discuss health care overhaul during visit to Ohio

Posted 8:15 am, March 2, 2017, by , Updated at 09:19AM, March 2, 2017
Vice President Mike Pence arrives to a swearing in ceremony of White House senior staff in the East Room of the White House on January 22, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew Harrer-Pool/Getty Images)

Vice President Mike Pence arrives to a swearing in ceremony of White House senior staff in the East Room of the White House on January 22, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew Harrer-Pool/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is expected to discuss efforts to repeal the health care overhaul during a visit to Ohio.

The former governor of neighboring Indiana on Thursday is scheduled to visit Frame USA, which sells American-made picture frames from its home base in a northern Cincinnati suburb.

Ohio is among the states under the Affordable Care Act that has expanded Medicaid, the federal-state program for low-income Americans that is managed by the states. Republican Gov. John Kasich has voiced concern about the fate of that expansion in the repeal.

Pence told ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Wednesday that “we don’t want anyone to fall through the cracks,” especially not “the most disadvantaged citizens among us.”

Donald Trump carried Ohio, a crucial swing state for Republican presidential candidates.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s