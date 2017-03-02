Audio recording of man’s voice, suspect’s picture released in murder of Delphi teens

Vice President Pence will deliver commencement address at Notre Dame

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence at the Republican Jewish Coalition's annual leadership meeting on February 24, 2017. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — Vice President Mike Pence will deliver this year’s commencement address at the University of Notre Dame.

Pence says in a statement that it’s “extraordinarily humbling” to be able to return home to Indiana for the May 21 graduation.

He was Indiana governor before being picked as President Donald Trump’s running mate.

The White House says Pence will receive an honorary degree from Notre Dame during the ceremony.

Presidents and vice presidents typically deliver commencement addresses each spring. The White House has yet to announce any commencements for Trump.

