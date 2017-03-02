× Report: VP Pence used private email account for state business and was hacked while serving as governor

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Vice President Mike Pence used a personal email account to conduct business during his time of Governor of Indiana, according to a report from our newsgathering partners at the Indianapolis Star.

The Star obtained copies of emails through a public records request. The emails show Pence communicating with top advisers “on topics ranging from security gates at the governor’s residence to the state’s response to terror attacks across the globe,” according to the Star.

Indiana law does not prohibit Pence’s use of the email account, but the law is typically interpreted to mean that any business done on a private email must be retained for public record keeping.

IndyStar reports Pence’s account was also hacked last summer. A hacker sent a fake email to Pence’s contacts claiming he and his wife had been attacked on their way back from the Philippines, losing their money, credit cards and phones.

After the hack, Pence reportedly set up a new AOL account and apologized to his contacts.

Justin Cappos, a computer security professor at New York University’s Tandon School of Engineering, told the Star the hack seemed to be a broad attack and not directed at Pence’s account.

During the presidential campaign, Pence was critical of Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server.

“A large part of the criticism of (Hillary Clinton’s) personal server by the GOP — that it was unsafe or that it was to circumvent oversight — would be misplaced if Pence was using an AOL account,” Cappos told the Star. “The Secretary of State would be in possession of secrets that had more of a national impact, but at a lower level, a private email account has the same implications.”

Gov Pence’s office issued this statement to the IndyStar:

“Similar to previous governors, during his time as Governor of Indiana, Mike Pence maintained a state email account and a personal email account. As Governor, Mr. Pence fully complied with Indiana law regarding email use and retention. Government emails involving his state and personal accounts are being archived by the state consistent with Indiana law, and are being managed according to Indiana’s Access to Public Records Act.”

Read the Star’s full report here.