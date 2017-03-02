Fans can camp inside speedway during Grand Prix starting next year, IMS president announces

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Starting next year, fans will be able to camp inside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in their own RVs and tents during IndyCar Grand Prix weekend.

IMS President Doug Boles made the announcement with Graham Rahal during a press conference on Thursday afternoon.

“I thought that when this idea was presented, it’s awesome! And what do you do to continue to have new attractions for the fans – that’s the biggest challenge… so many of these races are successful because of the access that fans have, the atmosphere that it provides inside the track, and we’ve never had that,” Rahal said.

As of two years ago, fans have been able to “glamp” during the Indianapolis 500, but this will be the first opportunity fans will have to camp in their own gear.

“What I love about IndyCar and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is the constant focus on fans. What can we do to help our fans that have been so loyal to our sport for so long? And I think this is going to do it,” Rahal said.

Boles said pricing will be roughly $125 to $150 for the camping spot for three nights, plus fans will need to buy tickets for race day. He says there will be between 200 to 300 spots available.

Boles also briefly mentioned a few events they may have for fans that camp, like “Midnight on the Bricks” tours.