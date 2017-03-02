Indiana’s ‘Singing Contractors’ pay tribute to Delphi murder victims, make plea to find suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A very popular singing duo known as The Singing Contractors are paying tribute to the Delphi murder victims and making a plea for someone with information to come forward.

Aaron Gray, of Lebanon, and Josh Arnett, of Fortville, have been singing together for nearly seven years. The recently recorded a video to make a plea to their followers to come forward with information and to sing a tribute for 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abby Williams.

Gray says he has family in the Carroll County area that knows the family of one of the teen girls, and they were both very moved to do something to help because they also have daughters around the same age.

“We both have daughters around that age, and we can't imagine how to act -- let alone what to do. So with our following that reaches all over the country, we want to use it to encourage people that no matter how small the clue may be it could lead to finding the person responsible,” Arnett told CBS4.

They say they chose the song, which was written by country singer Vince Gill, because it a song that celebrates passing into the next life and resting in peace after tragic pain.

“These girls directly faced pain and torment in the eye, yet they were brave enough to get some visual and audio footage, but yet are resting with peace now,” Arnett said.

Gray says they’ve gotten a lot of positive feedback about that song, and Abby’s grandmother even emailed them to tell them how grateful she is that everyone is pitching in to help find the killer.

Police continue to urge anyone with information regarding this case to call the tip line 844-459-5786 or email abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com.

Additionally, if you would like to donate to the reward fund, checks should be made payable to the Indiana State Police Alliance Foundation. Make sure to put “Delphi Reward” on the memo line and mail your donation to:

Indiana State Police Alliance

1415 Shelby Street

Indianapolis, IN, 46203