Indianapolis woman hit by car while trying to help man who overdosed at stoplight

Posted 12:01 pm, March 2, 2017
Photo from scene

Photo from scene

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indianapolis woman trying to help an overdose victim was hit by the victim’s car.

The incident occurred on the city’s west side near Rockville Road and Mickley Avenue around 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police say the woman was trying to revive a man who overdosed while driving and passed out inside his car at a stoplight.

While she was helping him, he suddenly woke up, put the car in reverse, and hit the woman with his car.

The woman was not seriously injured, and she was checked out at the scene.

It took medics four doses of Narcan to revive the man.

