From flurries to the 60s this weekend

Our work week will end sunny and dry with high temperatures in the 30s. A warm front will move north Saturday morning and cause a few snow showers. Skies will clear Saturday afternoon and our colder weather will warm quickly over the weekend with highs in the 50s Saturday and in the 60s on Sunday. Dry weather will be with us until Monday when t-storms will develop late in the day.

No accumulating snow is likely this week.

We have gone three weeks without measurable snow.

We average 2.6" of snow in March.

Friday will be breezy and cool.

Expect a warm up this weekend.

T-storms will develop Monday.

Rain is likely Tuesday and temperatures will fall behind the cold front.