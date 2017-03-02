× Community activists in Muncie take to the streets for anti-violence rally

MUNCIE, Ind.– Three murders and dozens of drugs crimes started off the new year in Muncie. Neighbors are demanding change, and a group of people are stepping up to help keep their streets safe.

At a rally Thursday night at the city’s Unity Center, dozens of community members pledged their support for the group called the Enough is Enough movement, much like Indianapolis’ Ten Point Coalition. Marwin Strong, a community activist and elder, started the movement.

He, along with Ten Point’s Reverend Harrison are training community members on how to walk the streets and approach those who may consider violence.

“Engaging with them, talking to them, and asking them if they need anything as far as job opportunities,” Strong said.

With the support of local law enforcement, the movement hopes to reach people in a proactive way and become a trust-worthy avenue to spread information at a time when many fear being labeled a “snitch.”

The dozens of people who pledged their support for the movement are from different neighborhoods and all walks of life. They are teachers, pastors, community leaders and even ex-felons like Donovan Harvey.

“I did 11 years in prison, came back out, got me a job, I have 5 beautiful kids, and I just want everything to change because I want to be able to let my kids go outside and play without worrying about the violence in the neighborhood,” Harvey said.

The first walk is next Thursday. They’re hoping to get more than 40 people out in the streets.