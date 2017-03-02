× Colts coach Chuck Pagano to discuss team’s approach during NFL Scouting Combine

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Colts head coach Chuck Pagano will get his chance to address the media Thursday to discuss his team and the NFL Scouting Combine.

Pagano’s new boss, general manager Chris Ballard, spoke to the media Wednesday and addressed a variety of issues, including his relationship with Pagano.

It’s early in Ballard’s tenure with the Colts, but he told reporters that he and Pagano are working well together.

“Really good. Him and the staff have been outstanding to work with,” Ballard said of their working relationship. “We had some internal discussions and some hard discussions about players. To take another step you have to have honest conversations. And you can’t be scared to have those honest conversation.”

The Colts are coming off a second consecutive 8-8 season and have missed the playoffs two years in a row. It marked the first time the franchise had missed the playoffs in back-to-back seasons since 1997-1998.

The heat was on Pagano during both seasons, with many frustrated fans calling for change. Last offseason, owner Jim Irsay stood behind Pagano and then-GM Ryan Grigson by saying they were tied at the hip.

But after the team missed the playoffs last year, Irsay decided to fire Grigson on Jan. 21. Pagano kept his job despite rumors that Irsay was pursuing other options. Irsay chose Ballard, a former executive for the Kansas City Chiefs, to succeed Grigson.

Together, Pagano and Ballard will be responsible—for at least this season—for bringing the Colts back to prominence. Ballard said Wednesday that addressing the roster will take time.