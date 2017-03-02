BREAKING: Kokomo firefighters battling restaurant blaze

Audio recording of man’s voice, suspect’s picture released in murder of Delphi teens

Posted 5:10 am, March 2, 2017, by , Updated at 05:47AM, March 2, 2017
photo courtesy: Melanie Henson

KOKOMO, Ind. — Firefighters are on the scene of a restaurant fire on the near south side of Kokomo.

The incident happened about 3:30 a.m. Thursday at PASTArrific, in the 3000 block of S. Webster St. A witness told us the building is a stand-alone structure that is located near an apartment complex. According Melanie Henson, the upscale restaurant completed a significant remodeling project within the past few years, and she describes it as among the nicest eateries in the city.

We have a crew en-route and will have updated information as soon as if becomes available.

