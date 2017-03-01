Audio recording of man’s voice, suspect’s picture released in murder of Delphi teens

Tree crashes down on Carmel home during storm

Posted 12:18 pm, March 1, 2017, by
tree

tree

Carmel – A family is safe after a tree came crashing down onto their home during the storm Tuesday night.

Carmel firefighters sent out this tweet while responding to the incident on Audubon Drive:

They say no one was hurt and there wasn’t any other major damage in the area.

Kelly Crockett’s Tree Care is in charge of cleaning up the damage. The company owner says the hickory tree snapped in the wind because it was rotting. He says oftentimes homeowners don’t realize they have rotting trees, which is why it can be helpful to have an expert look at the trees around your home.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s