Tree crashes down on Carmel home during storm

Carmel – A family is safe after a tree came crashing down onto their home during the storm Tuesday night.

Carmel firefighters sent out this tweet while responding to the incident on Audubon Drive:

They say no one was hurt and there wasn’t any other major damage in the area.

Kelly Crockett’s Tree Care is in charge of cleaning up the damage. The company owner says the hickory tree snapped in the wind because it was rotting. He says oftentimes homeowners don’t realize they have rotting trees, which is why it can be helpful to have an expert look at the trees around your home.