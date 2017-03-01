Audio recording of man’s voice, suspect’s picture released in murder of Delphi teens

Tornado Watch until 7 a.m. Wednesday

Posted 12:39 am, March 1, 2017, by , Updated at 01:45AM, March 1, 2017

March 1, 2017 12:30am Update

A tornado watch continues overnight and tornadoes have caused significant damage over southwest Indiana. A new line of storms is approaching from Illinois and will move into the western half of the state by 1am. We still have a risk for severe weather overnight.

A tornado watch continues until 7am.

We still have a risk for severe storms.

Remember these tips to keep your family safe.

Strong storms, heavy rain and hail are likely through the morning rush hour.

1 a.m.

2 a.m.

3 a.m.

4 a.m.

5 a.m.

6 a.m.

7 a.m.

