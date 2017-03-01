Tornado Watch until 7 a.m. Wednesday

March 1, 2017 12:30am Update
A tornado watch continues overnight and tornadoes have caused significant damage over southwest Indiana. A new line of storms is approaching from Illinois and will move into the western half of the state by 1am. We still have a risk for severe weather overnight.
A tornado watch continues until 7am.
We still have a risk for severe storms.
Remember these tips to keep your family safe.
Strong storms, heavy rain and hail are likely through the morning rush hour.
