Tornado Watch until 7 a.m. Wednesday

March 1, 2017 12:30am Update

A tornado watch continues overnight and tornadoes have caused significant damage over southwest Indiana. A new line of storms is approaching from Illinois and will move into the western half of the state by 1am. We still have a risk for severe weather overnight.

A tornado watch continues until 7am.

We still have a risk for severe storms.

Remember these tips to keep your family safe.

Strong storms, heavy rain and hail are likely through the morning rush hour.

1 a.m.

2 a.m.

3 a.m.

4 a.m.

5 a.m.

6 a.m.

7 a.m.