Thousands of Seymour residents still without power

SEYMOUR, Ind. – Thousands of Seymour residents are still without power after the overnight storms.

As of 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, 3400 customers are still waiting for their power to be restored. The number of affected customers is down from 7300 this morning. Duke Energy expects the power to be back on by noon Thursday.

A Duke Energy spokesperson confirms a substation fire is to blame for most of the outages in the area. The company believes the substation was struck by lightning.

“This substation got hit at around 2:30 this morning,” said Chip Orben, from Duke Energy. “And, with the weather we’ve had, it made it a little bit hard for us to get in and get things assessed.”

A viewer video captured the blaze at the substation near 10th and O’Brien.

Kim Steltenpohl lives right across the street from the substation and witnessed the fire early Wednesday morning.

“I was watching out the window,” she said. “I just seen balls of fire and I said ‘Oh my God.’”

Extra crews were called in to help with repairs. Duke Energy also brought in a mobile substation to hopefully get power restored faster.

Additionally, the storm damaged a transmission pole near Seymour High School. The power outage forced schools to cancel classes for the day.

If you have a power outage, Duke Energy urges you to call 1-800-543-5599.