State Road 45 construction ready to begin in Bloomington

Posted 8:59 pm, March 1, 2017, by

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Starting next week, SR 45 near the SR 37 interchange in Bloomington will be under construction.

According to I-69 development partners, the closures will accommodate bridge and roadway construction. The project will allow one through lane to be open between Liberty and Basswood drives, northbound and southbound.

One left turn lane to northbound SR 37 will be provided.  Additional turn lanes at the intersections will also remain in operation.

The closure is anticipated to be implemented around Mar. and will remain in effect until Jul. 20. Use of alternate routes is encouraged to minimize delays.

