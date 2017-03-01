× Prison escapee arrested after foot chase on near west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man who escaped prison has been arrested on Tuesday morning.

According to IMPD, during a routine patrol in the Haughville neighborhood Tuesday, police attempted to pull over a vehicle in the 1000 block of Medford Ave. Two suspects, one identified as Leonard Williamson, 29, exited the car and ran from police on foot.

Authorities reportedly set up a perimeter and took Williamson into custody. Officers were able to determine that Williamson was listed as an escapee from Indiana Department of Corrections and was wanted on a warrant.

During the arrest, the other suspect allegedly started shooting at police in an effort to divert their attention on Williamson.

After an hour and a half search, authorities could not locate the shooter.

Williamson was arrested and booked into Marion County Jail.