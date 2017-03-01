PHOTO GALLERY | Severe storms move through central and southern Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Severe storms overnight left their mark on central and southern Indiana.

There were reports of hail, heavy rain, and wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour in some parts of the state. Additionally, there have been 20 reports of tornadoes across the Midwest.

Gibson County just north of Evansville saw the worst of the storm in Indiana. Over 20 mobile homes were either damaged or destroyed, and dispatchers reported two storm-related injuries.

There are currently thousands of power outages across the state as a result of the storms.

Several sent pictures into the newsroom of damage after the storms moved through.

