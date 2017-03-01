× Macaroni and cheese festival coming to Bloomington next month

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – After sell-out crowds in Indianapolis, event organizers of Indy’s first macaroni and cheese festival will host the event in select Midwest markets this year, and their first stop is Bloomington.

Chef’s Night Off and MOKB Presents announced that “Return of The Mac,” a food fest dedicated to mac and cheese, will be in Bloomington on April 2 at the Monroe County Convention Center.

Attendees will sample cheesy creations from 20 top restaurants in Bloomington and southern Indiana while chefs put their own spin on everyone’s favorite comfort food.

Dishes will be judged by high profile local foodies who will determine the winner of the Golden Noodle. Additionally, guests will have the chance to participate in the “Yelp! Crowd Favorite competition.”

A portion of the proceeds will be benefit Bloomington Animal Care & Control.

The participating restaurants announced thus far are Nick’s English Hut, Red Frazier, King Dough, Feast, No Coast Reserve, Uptown Cafe with more to be announced.

Tickets for Session 1 (Noon) and Session 2 (3:30 p.m.) go on sale this Friday, March 3 at 10 a.m. and will be available online at official website and Ticketfly. General Admission tickets are $30 and VIP Early Entry tickets are $45. Children age 6 and under are free when accompanied by an adult with a ticket.

Festival organizers say each ticket grants access to unlimited sampling for two hours.

The Monroe County Convention Center is located at 302 South College Avenue.