Audio recording of man’s voice, suspect’s picture released in murder of Delphi teens

Light Snow is on the Way

Posted 5:50 pm, March 1, 2017, by
rpm1

A powerful storm system that traveled hundreds of miles across the eastern half of the nation spawned two strong tornadoes across southern Indiana Tuesday night. Behind the front gusty northwest winds pushed much colder air into the state on Wednesday.

Expect a chilly Thursday with a few flurries. Thursday evening light snow will develop and up to an inch of snow is likely by Friday morning.

Our colder weather will warm quickly over the weekend with highs in the 50s Saturday and in the 60s on Sunday.

170228-supercell-weather

On Tuesday, a supercell thunderstorm traveled from northwest Arkansas to Ohio sparking tornadoes.

wind-gusts-5-line

Gusty winds were with us on Wednesday.

dma-tonight-low-temperature

Low temperatures will fall below freezing overnight.

snow-update-3

This is the tenth, least-snowiest winter, on record.

snow-update-2

It has been three weeks since our last measurable snow.

rpm

Light snow will develop by 10pm Thursday.

rpm1

Light snow is likely along the I-70 corridor by Midnight Friday.

rpm2

Light snow will coat the roads by 2am.

regional-front-map1

We’ll have a few morning flurries as a warm front moves north of the state Saturday.

regional-front-map2

Highs will be in the 60s by Sunday afternoon.

sunriser

March is our fastest warming month as daylight hours lengthen.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s