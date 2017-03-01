× Light Snow is on the Way

A powerful storm system that traveled hundreds of miles across the eastern half of the nation spawned two strong tornadoes across southern Indiana Tuesday night. Behind the front gusty northwest winds pushed much colder air into the state on Wednesday.

Expect a chilly Thursday with a few flurries. Thursday evening light snow will develop and up to an inch of snow is likely by Friday morning.

Our colder weather will warm quickly over the weekend with highs in the 50s Saturday and in the 60s on Sunday.

On Tuesday, a supercell thunderstorm traveled from northwest Arkansas to Ohio sparking tornadoes.

Gusty winds were with us on Wednesday.

Low temperatures will fall below freezing overnight.

This is the tenth, least-snowiest winter, on record.

It has been three weeks since our last measurable snow.

Light snow will develop by 10pm Thursday.

Light snow is likely along the I-70 corridor by Midnight Friday.

Light snow will coat the roads by 2am.

We’ll have a few morning flurries as a warm front moves north of the state Saturday.

Highs will be in the 60s by Sunday afternoon.

March is our fastest warming month as daylight hours lengthen.