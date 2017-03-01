Justice Dept. says Jeff Sessions spoke with Russian ambassador during campaign

WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 4: U.S. Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-AL) (2nd-L) speaks as (L-R) Sen. Don Nickles (R-OK), Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist (R-TN) and Senate Majority Whip Mitch McConnell (R-KY) look on during a news conference on the nomination withdrawal of Miguel Estrada to a federal appeals court September 4, 2003 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. The White House withdrew the controversial nomination of Estrada after his confirmation was blocked by Senate Democrats. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON — Attorney General Jeff Sessions had two conversations with the Russian ambassador to the United States during the presidential campaign.
The Justice Department said Wednesday night that the two conversations took place last year when Sessions was a senator.
One was an office visit that occurred in his capacity as a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee. The department says the other occurred in a group setting with other ambassadors following a Heritage Foundation speech.
Revelations of the contact, first reported by The Washington Post, were likely to fuel calls for him to step aside from an ongoing FBI investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.
The White House did not immediately comment.