Homes destroyed, damaged after severe weather hits Gibson County

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. – Severe weather left its mark on Gibson County.

Storms hit the southern part of the county hard between State Road 165 and County Road 1000 S. At least ten mobile homes were destroyed at a mobile home park located at 10080 S. Koch Dr. in Poseyville.

Another area hit hard was 8786 South 800 W, where more than a dozen homes were damaged or destroyed.

Dispatchers have received several reports of other storm-related damage, including a grain bin in the middle of the road, downed power lines and downed trees.

Several thousand Duke Energy customers are without power in the area.