Hackers get control of radio station, send out alerts about fake zombie attack in Randolph County

Posted 1:23 pm, March 1, 2017, by , Updated at 01:27PM, March 1, 2017
WINCHESTER, Ind.– The Randolph County Sheriff’s department is assuring residents there is no zombie outbreak in the area.

The department says the radio station WZZY 98.3 fell victim to hackers, who got into the system and issued alerts about a zombie attack and disease outbreak from deceased bodies.

“There is no local emergency,” the department said on Facebook. “We have contacted the radio station and notified the Indiana Department of Homeland Security. Again, there is no emergency or disease outbreak in Randolph County.”

An investigation is underway as to how the hackers gained access to the alert system.

