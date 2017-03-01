Experience the seasons and tastes of the Caribbean at Jamaican Style Jerk

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – You can experience authentic cuisine at Jamaican Style Jerk.

Kahni Harris is in his seventh year of bringing Jamaican-style cuisine to Indy. Jamaican Style Jerk, 7023 Michigan Rd., uses a charcoal grill all year-round to prepare its jerk chicken and pork.

“We bring our seasons straight from the island of Jamaica,” said Harris. “Powder seasons from Jamaica, we can’t disclose.”

Harris said it’s all about the flavor.

“It’s like home away from home. That’s what we want it to be. Come for the music and the food,” Harris said.

Brittany Smith with Yelp Indy said online customers have high regard for the jerk chicken lunch special. You get fall-off-the-bone chicken and a beef patty plus a ginger beer for less than $10. Be sure to add the sweet jerk sauce for explosive flavor!

4 Things to Know About Jamaican Style Jerk Yelpers love that the beef patties have crisp and flaky shells that make for the perfect bite into the tender shredded beef on the inside.

If you’re craving traditional Jamaican oxtail, Yelpers believe this is the best place to go.

Yelpers love that Jamaican Style Jerk offers the whole package – authentic food, friendly service and reasonable prices!

“For those looking for healthier options, you can come here and get stemmed red snapper every day. If you want to get gluttonous, they are known for fried snapper every Friday,” Smith said.

