Electric companies working to restore power across the state, southern Indiana hardest hit

PLAINFIELD, Ind. – More than 13,000 Duke Energy customers in Indiana remain without power following storms late Tuesday night.

According to Duke, there were over 31,000 residents without power this morning.

“Our crews are working to remove downed trees, replace broken power poles, restring power lines and restore power,” said Howard Fowler, Duke Energy’s storm director.

“We’ve made significant progress…we appreciate our customers’ patience and support as we continue to work as quickly and safely as possible.”

Jackson, Jefferson and Clark counties in Indiana were among the hardest hit.

Customers who are without power should report their outage by:

Texting OUT to 57801

Calling the automated outage reporting system at 800-343-3525

Duke Energy’s current restoration times:

Northern Indiana: All counties restored by 5 p.m. today.

Southwest Indiana: Bedford and Princeton , midnight Thurs. All other areas have been restored

Southeast Indiana: Clarksville, Corydon, Salem and Seymour, midnight Thurs…Madison by 9 p.m. Thurs.

IPL Update:

As of last night, IPL had over 2400 outages reported. Today, they have it controlled to under 100.