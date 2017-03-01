Audio recording of man’s voice, suspect’s picture released in murder of Delphi teens

Days are numbered for Chase Tower, check out new renderings of Salesforce Tower

Posted 5:31 pm, March 1, 2017, by , Updated at 05:42PM, March 1, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Salesforce has released the first renderings of what the new Salesforce Tower will look like downtown.

According to a spokesperson, the company is planning the first move of employees in the coming months and are still working with the city on timing for the signage.

“As the world’s fastest growing top 5 enterprise software company and one of the largest tech employers in Indiana, Salesforce is thrilled for the upcoming opening of Salesforce Tower Indianapolis,” said Bob Stutz, Chief Analytics Officer.

“With access to top local talent, we plan to further invest in Indiana and add 800 new jobs by 2021, making Salesforce Tower Indianapolis an amazing workplace for our employees and a hub where all are welcome.”

These are the submitted rendering to the city, they are not final and subject to further approvals.

