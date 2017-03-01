× Colts offer no timeline for Andrew Luck’s return from shoulder surgery

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard’s update on the status of Andrew Luck’s recovery from shoulder surgery offered little clarity.

“He is rehabbing. He is doing everything the doctors tell him,’’ Ballard said Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine. “He has been there every day that I have been in the building. Andrew has been sitting there, working and rehabbing and doing everything that needs to be done.

“When he’s ready to go, he’s ready to go.’’

Is there a prognosis for when Luck will be cleared to throw?

“No timeline. No timeline on that,’’ Ballard said.

Luck underwent surgery in mid-January to address an injury to his right shoulder that’s bothered him the last two seasons. Luck recently has been shown with his right arm in a sling while reading to children.

On Feb. 19, owner Jim Irsay referred to Luck in a tweet, mentioning, “#12 is healing and great things to come!!’’

Luck is expected to miss most, if not all, of the Colts’ offseason workouts, which begin in mid-April. Training camp opens in late July.

Despite dealing with the shoulder injury throughout last season, Luck enjoyed one of his best seasons. He passed for 4,240 yards with 31 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, and completed a career-best 63.5 percent of his passes. He missed one game with a concussion.

“He is a great human being, as you all know, and the Indianapolis Colts are very fortunate to have him,’’ Ballard said.