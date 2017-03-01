Audio recording of man’s voice, suspect’s picture released in murder of Delphi teens

Colts GM Chris Ballard to speak at NFL Combine

Posted 12:34 pm, March 1, 2017, by
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The new general manager for the Indianapolis colts will speak to the media Wednesday at the NFL Combine.

Chris Ballard is expected to hold his first media availability at 3 p.m. He could face questions surrounding free agents, the draft and his first impressions of the combine.

Coach Chuck Pagano will speak Thursday afternoon.

On Friday, the NFL will hold a coin toss to decide whether the Colts will pick 14th or 15th overall in next month’s draft.

