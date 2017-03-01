× Arrests made in Delphi not connected to double homicide investigation

DELPHI, Ind. — Police are making numerous arrests each day based on tips given to investigators in Delphi, but none of those arrests involve the murders of two teen girls.

Investigators at the FBI Major Case Contact Center in D.C. and the local command center in Delphi spend 24/7 vetting tips and checking for leads.

Dozens of search warrants have been executed after tips led investigators to potential suspects. Police have even made arrests based off those tips, but none of the people arrested are involved in the murders of Abigail Williams and Liberty German.

“If we receive a tip about a person and we go to talk with that person and we find out through the investigation they have maybe a warrant for failure to appear or another crime, we’re not gonna turn a blind eye and just let them go,” explained Sgt. Tony Solcum with Indiana State Police.

As police make these arrests, they want to ensure people that no one has been arrested for murder and to not accuse people of being the murder suspect. Investigators want to stress, they have not caught the person in the picture and have not arrested the suspect in the murder.

“I know at least in two cases where officers have gone to businesses and or homes to speak with people in that residence or business and immediately folks have jumped on social media and named those individuals as suspects and that’s not fair,” Sgt. Solcum stated.

While everyone police have interviewed so far has been cooperative, police don’t want rumors hindering their investigation.

“If we talk to you and then you’re crucified on social media and being named a double homicide suspect, people won’t want to talk and we don’t want that to be the case. We don’t want this to be slowed down as we move forward in this investigation,” said Sgt. Solcum.

Tips are anonymous and can be made by calling the tip line at 844-459-5786. Tips can also be emailed to abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com.