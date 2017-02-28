× Summer softball tournament to honor Delphi teens

DELPHI, Ind.– As police continue to search for the killer of the Delphi teens, their families are making plans to honor their memory by sharing with others what the girls loved so much.

Libby German’s family is teaming up with Abby Williams’ family to put on a memorial softball tournament this July in memory of the girls.

Both girls played summer recreational softball in Delphi.

The dream of the families is to raise enough money so that every girl in Delphi has a chance to find joy in what Libby and Abby loved, for free.

The tournament is called the USSSA Libby/Abby Memorial Tournament. It runs from July 14-16 in Battle Ground, Indiana. Proceeds will go to the Delphi Summer Rec Player Scholarship Fund in memory of Abby and Libby.

Click here for more information on the tournament.