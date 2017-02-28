× Severe storms likely tonight followed by a big cool down for the second half of the week

We will see near record highs this afternoon topping out in the mid-60s with a mostly cloudy sky and a brisk breeze from the south. We’ll see a lot of dry time this afternoon with only isolated T-shower chances this afternoon and more dry time than wet.

We amp up the severe weather threat after Midnight tonight! You will want to stay “Weather Aware” through 9am tomorrow morning. Few storms overnight may produce damaging wind gusts and large hail.

All of central Indiana is actually in an “Enhanced Risk” which is one step above a SLIGHT for severe storms tonight.

This is our Futureview model showing numerous strong to severe storms at 2am.

We’ll see a second round roll through during the AM drive hours. Here is that second strong-severe line rolling through at 7am Wednesday.

These thunderstorms will be capable of producing some very heavy rain overnight. Most will see 1-2″ of rain, however some near 3″ totals will also be possible.

Temperatures will FALL instead of rise on Wednesday. We’ll see a high early in the day of 60 degrees with temperatures FALLING into the 40s during the afternoon. We stay cool through Friday, before we rebound again for the weekend.