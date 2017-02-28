‘Ritzy Robber’ arrested for stealing guitar from a church in Yorktown

YORKTOWN, Ind. – A Yorktown man is in jail again for stealing a guitar from a church.

Dubbed “The Ritzy Robber” in the Delaware County community, Geron Marsh was arrested on Feb. 22 by authorities for allegedly stealing a church guitar.

After reviewing surveillance video, officers determined that the thief was Marsh. Authorities tracked Marsh down to the 600 block of W. 8th St. in Muncie, where he was arrested.

The stolen guitar was recovered at Marsh’s residence.

In 2011, Marsh became known as “The Ritzy Robber” after he committed multiple armed robberies wearing upscale clothing. While in prison, Marsh stabbed a jail officer in the face with a pen, resulting in a battery charge.

He was charged last week with criminal trespass, theft and was transported to the Delaware County Jail.