Audio recording of man’s voice, suspect’s picture released in murder of Delphi teens

Police say no arrests made in Delphi murder investigation, urge public not to jump to conclusions

Posted 4:01 pm, February 28, 2017
Photo of Liberty German and Abigail Williams

Photo of Liberty German and Abigail Williams

DELPHI, Ind. – Indiana State Police want to emphasize that there have been no arrests in the case of two murdered Delphi teens, and they’re urging the public not to jump to conclusions and spread rumors.

ISP says as the case proceeds investigators will continue to talk with potential witnesses, suspects and anyone they believe might have evidentiary information about the case.

ISP released the following statement on Tuesday: “If the public observes officers working on this case, they are asked not to jump to conclusions, nor identify a person as a suspect without facts to back up the claims. It is not fair to that person.”

The bodies of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abby Williams were found two weeks ago, and investigators have been working around the clock to find their killer.

Police continue to urge anyone that may have tips to contribute to the investigation to call the Delphi Murder Tip Line toll free at 844-459-5786 or email tips to abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com.

