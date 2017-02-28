Audio recording of man’s voice, suspect’s picture released in murder of Delphi teens

Photos of Kellyanne Conway kneeling on Oval Office couch spark debate about White House decorum

Posted 12:58 pm, February 28, 2017, by , Updated at 01:15PM, February 28, 2017

WASHINGTON -- An online debate about decorum in the White House broke out Monday when photos showed Kellyanne Conway, an adviser to President Donald Trump, kneeling on an Oval Office couch with her shoes on.

Conway is seen on her knees on the couch with her feet behind her in photos taken while the president was meeting with leaders of historically black colleges and universities.

Some Twitter users highlighted the photos as evidence of a lack of respect for the office by Conway.

But other users showed photos of former President Barack Obama resting his feet on the office’s Resolute desk during his eight years in office.

And several others said there are bigger issues to worry about.

