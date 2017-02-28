National search underway for Mississippi man accused of killing two women, shooting jogger

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. – A national search is underway for a Mississippi man at the center of two murder investigations and a separate shooting, WLBT reports.

Alex Bridges Deaton, 28, is accused of killing his girlfriend, Heather Robinson, last week. He is also accused of aggravated assault after he shot a woman jogging on Friday morning.

“Her cause of death is strangulation, we are awaiting some additional findings from the medical examiner and possibly the state crime laboratory – based upon that, the charges may be upgraded to capital murder. At this time the defendant has been charged with one count of first degree murder and one count of aggravated assault. Depending again on those results, the charges could be upgraded to capital murder,” Rankin Co. District Attorney Michael Guest said.

Deaton, who is considered armed and extremely dangerous, is described as a white male, 5’9” tall, weighing 170 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Authorities believe he is driving Robinson’s stolen SUV which is a white 2012 GMC Acadia, with a Mississippi Nurses Foundation tag number F396 NF.

Deaton is also named a “person of great interest” in the shooting death of 69-year-old Brenda Pinter in a church in Neshoba County on Thursday. Police told WLBT that security cameras caught a white SUV entering the church parking lot and then leaving a few minutes later.

Pinter was fatally shot inside the church and Neshoba County Sheriff Waddell says they know “without any doubt at all” that no other vehicles entered the church lot between the arrival of the SUV and discovery of Pinter’s body.

At the moment, investigators don’t believe there are any connections between Pinter and Deaton.

The reward for information leading to Alex Deaton’s arrest is now at $27,500. If you have any information that may help in this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).