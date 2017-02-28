× LIVE BLOG: Tornado Watch issued for Indiana counties as strong storms are expected

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A Tornado Watch has been issued for a portion of western Indiana until 11 p.m. EST.

Strong storms are expected across central Indiana as warmer and more moist air moves into the region Tuesday night.

Our Weather Authority team says these conditions will likely lead to an increased risk for tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail.

Timing for the greatest severe threat for the area will be from a period of about 8 p.m. Tuesday until 9 a.m. Wednesday.

It’s important to have weather radios on and have multiple ways to get warnings as this will be happening during the overnight hours. You can download the CBS4 mobile app for the latest weather alerts.

Keep up to date with the latest conditions in our live blog below.