IPS considering asking taxpayers for income tax increase

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– An Indianapolis Public Schools spokesperson confirmed Tuesday that the district is considering asking tax payers for an income tax increase through a referendum.

The district has been dealing with financial troubles for years.

IPS said it was not ready to give a statement on the matter. More details will be unveiled at March board meetings.

All of the district’s high schools are under capacity, according to data released by the district. At a meeting last week, a presentation indicated all of the district’s high school students could fit in just three of the seven IPS high school buildings.

The district spends more than $6.2 million in operational costs for underused facilities.

Enrollment is also down. IPS has lost nearly 20,000 high school students in the last 53 years. A 16-person task force is currently reviewing the current IPS high school situation.