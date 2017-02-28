Audio recording of man’s voice, suspect’s picture released in murder of Delphi teens

IPS considering asking taxpayers for income tax increase

Posted 2:11 pm, February 28, 2017, by , Updated at 02:18PM, February 28, 2017
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– An Indianapolis Public Schools spokesperson confirmed Tuesday that the district is considering asking tax payers for an income tax increase through a referendum.

The district has been dealing with financial troubles for years.

IPS said it was not ready to give a statement on the matter. More details will be unveiled at March board meetings.

All of the district’s high schools are under capacity, according to data released by the district. At a meeting last week, a presentation indicated all of the district’s high school students could fit in just three of the seven IPS high school buildings.

The district spends more than $6.2 million in operational costs for underused facilities.

Enrollment is also down. IPS has lost nearly 20,000 high school students in the last 53 years. A 16-person task force is currently reviewing the current IPS high school situation.

