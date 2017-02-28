× Fishers/Noblesville city leaders set to unveil joint project Tuesday

FISHERS, Ind.- Big changes could be headed for Hamilton County?

City leaders from Fishers and Noblesville are coming together on Tuesday, February 28 for a “joint announcement concerning their communities.”

Our newsgathering partners at the IndyStar report the announcement is about converting the Nickel Plate rail line into a greenway that would run through Fishers and Noblesville.

A long-range plan for Fishers, released in 2014, call for a trail to run 96th Street to 146th Street.

This announcement likely means the Indiana State Fair train, which ran on the Nickel Plate rail line, is done for good.

The train did not run during last year’s fair because of safety concerns.

Officials are expected to release more information about the project timeline and costs associated with it during a 10:30 news conference.