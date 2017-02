× Two IMPD motorcycle officers hit by car on northwest side, listed in stable condition

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Two Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department motorcycle officers were injured Monday after being struck by a car.

The incident occurred around 1 p.m. at Lafayette Road and Pike Plaza on the northwest side.

IMPD says the two officers were “just going down the road” when they were hit. Both are listed in stable condition.

#IMPDNOW: Two motorcycle officers hit by a car @ Lafayette Rd & Pike Plaza currently listed in stable condition … — IMPD (@IMPD_News) February 27, 2017

This story is developing.