Trader Joe’s recalls apple sauces over potential glass in products

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Three different types of Trader Joe’s apple sauces are being recalled, because they may contain pieces of glass.

Two of the affected products, Trader Joe’s First Crush Unsweetened Gravenstein Apple Sauce and Trader Joe’s Organic Unsweetened Apple Sauce, were sold in all stores.

The third product, Trader Joe’s All Natural Unsweetened Apple Sauce, was only sold in Arizona, Alabama, California, Idaho, Louisana, New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah and Washington.

Each apple sauce is packaged in a 24 oz. glass jar. Customers can find the “best before” date stamped on top of the lid. Below are the corresponding bar codes and “best before” dates:

States Affected Name of Product UPC “Best Before” Date Codes AZ, AL, CA, CO, ID, LA, NM, NV, OK, OR, TX, UT, WA Trader Joe’s All Natural Unsweetened Apple Sauce 00014359 ALL CODES Through DEC 16, 2018 National Trader Joe’s Organic Unsweetened Apple Sauce 00194877 ALL CODES Through OCT 06, 2018 National Trader Joe’s First Crush Unsweetened Gravenstein Apple Sauce 00015905 ALL CODES Through AUG 08, 2018

Manzana Products Co., Inc. initiated the recall after the receiving customer reports of glass found in some of the products. All products have been removed from store shelves and destroyed.

Customers who have purchased the products should not consume them. They are urged to return them to Trader Joe’s for a full refund or dispose of them. Customers with questions may contact Manzana Products Co., Inc. at (707) 823- 5313, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PST, Monday through Friday.