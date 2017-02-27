× State Road 9 construction to start Tuesday in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — Drivers in Madison County should get ready for a lengthy construction work zone starting Tuesday. Contractors plan to close the right lane of northbound State Road 9 (also State Roads 38 and 67) beginning Tuesday, February 28th as part of a $4.6 million combined construction project that will modernize a variety of infrastructure between Interstate 69 and Huntsville Road.

Major features of the project include repairing and resurfacing pavement, replacing a box culvert at Prairie Creek, and adding left turn lanes and installing new traffic control signals at Huntsville Road.

Starting Tuesday, the right lane of northbound State Road 9 will be closed for approximately three weeks as paving crews strengthen the shoulders in preparation for shifting traffic lanes in April.

The highway will remain open as road construction will be performed one-half at a time. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction and shifted to share one side of the roadway. A specific date for the traffic shift will be announced in the near future.

While traffic is shifted, some access at intersections such as Huntsville Road may be closed to and from one side of the highway. Access will be maintained to all homes and businesses.

At least one half of the project is expected to be complete this year. All work on the project is expected to be complete by the end of 2018.