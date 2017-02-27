Audio recording of man’s voice, suspect’s picture released in murder of Delphi teens

Smoker who accidentally lit sweatshirt on fire has passed away

Posted 4:59 pm, February 27, 2017, by
Cigarette smoking

EASTON, Pa. – Authorities say a New Jersey man who accidentally set his hooded sweatshirt on fire while trying to light a cigarette outside a Pennsylvania mall has died.

The Lehigh County coroner’s office says 78-year-old Phillipsburg resident Roger Carney died Sunday night at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest.

Palmer Township police say he was outside the Palmer Park Mall near Easton on Feb. 21 when his sweatshirt caught fire.

Some people inside the mall saw the fire and ran outside to douse it with water, but Carney had severe burns to his hands, upper chest and head by the time police arrived.

The coroner’s office says he died of complications from the burns and the death was ruled accidental.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s