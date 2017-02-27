× Police: Driver in stolen car hits school bus on south side during pursuit

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A driver who was trying to get away in a stolen vehicle crashed into a school bus on the south side Monday morning, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan police said the suspect stole a vehicle on El Lago Boulevard near Rural Street and Hanna Avenue around 8:15 a.m.

He hit the bus while trying to get away from police. Officers apprehended him at the scene.

The bus sustained very minimal damage, police said, and no students were hurt. According to officials with Perry Township Schools, the bus was on its way to Clinton Young Elementary with 11 kids on board. Another bus took the kids to school.